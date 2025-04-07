Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 490 Gaza Children in 20 Days

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have killed 490 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip over the past 20 days, according to a statement released Sunday by the Gaza media office. The office condemned the killings as part of an ongoing genocide against civilians in the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

Describing the situation as “one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in modern times,” the statement accused Israel of deliberately targeting defenseless civilians, particularly children, through relentless airstrikes.

“Over the past twenty days, Israel has committed a shocking act of genocide against childhood, with 490 children martyred in a series of barbaric attacks,” the statement said, adding that the total number of Palestinian deaths in the same period had reached 1,350.

The office dismissed Israeli claims that civilian casualties are incidental, arguing that the figures point to a systematic policy of targeting Palestinian children in violation of international law.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify military operations in Gaza, as reports suggest efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Since October 2023, Israel’s onslaught on Gaza has killed nearly 50,700 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. []

