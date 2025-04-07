SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 490 Gaza Children in 20 Days

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

10 Views

Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have killed 490 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip over the past 20 days, according to a statement released Sunday by the Gaza media office. The office condemned the killings as part of an ongoing genocide against civilians in the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

Describing the situation as “one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in modern times,” the statement accused Israel of deliberately targeting defenseless civilians, particularly children, through relentless airstrikes.

“Over the past twenty days, Israel has committed a shocking act of genocide against childhood, with 490 children martyred in a series of barbaric attacks,” the statement said, adding that the total number of Palestinian deaths in the same period had reached 1,350.

The office dismissed Israeli claims that civilian casualties are incidental, arguing that the figures point to a systematic policy of targeting Palestinian children in violation of international law.

Also Read: 90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify military operations in Gaza, as reports suggest efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Since October 2023, Israel’s onslaught on Gaza has killed nearly 50,700 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, Causing Injuries and Damage

Tagairstrikes Crimes Against Humanity Displacement Gaza genocide Human Rights ICC ICJ Israel massacres Netanyahu Palestinian Casualties Palestinian children Trump war crimes war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Supports Global Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

  • 5 hours ago
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 490 Gaza Children in 20 Days

  • 7 hours ago
Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, Causing Injuries and Damage

  • 7 hours ago
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • 8 hours ago
International

Global Muslim Scholars Issue Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

  • 9 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Attacks in Gaza Second Day of Eid al-Fitr

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 07:45 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Incursion into Rafah

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 20:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:55 WIB
Palestine

UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:48 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

  • 5 hours ago
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • 8 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us