Over 180 Children Killed in a Single Day by Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 180 Palestinian children were reported killed in a single day during an Israeli attack on Gaza, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency expressed grave concern over the continuing violence, warning that without a ceasefire, the loss of life would continue to escalate.

Although the exact timing of the children’s deaths remains unspecified, the UN agency emphasized that the conflict in Gaza is causing devastating consequences for civilians.

The Israeli military’s aerial campaign on March 18 resulted in the deaths of 855 people and left nearly 1,900 others injured. The attack also shattered a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since January, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)