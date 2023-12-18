Shipping Firms Avoid Red Sea after Houthi Attacks

Sana’a, MINA – Yemen’s Houthis Yemen’s warnings that ships transporting goods to Israel or which have ties to the occupation state will be targeted in the Red Sea have led shipping firms to re-route vessels to avoid the area, Middle East Monitor reports.

According to the head of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabei, since 19 November, 55 vessels have changed their course to the Cape of Good Hope, while 2,128 vessels have travelled through the Red Sea and through the Suez Canal.

On Saturday, China’s Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) announced: “Due to operational issues, OOCL will stop cargo acceptance to and from Israel with immediate effect until further notice.”

No further details were given about the decision.On the same day, French shipping group CMA CGM said it was pausing all container shipments through the Red Sea in the wake of attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

The news came a day after one of the world’s largest shipping companies, A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, said it would pause all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice, following a “near-miss incident” involving its vessel Maersk Gibraltar a day earlier.

The attack occurred as the ship was en route from Salalah, Oman, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Maersk said. The crew and ship were reported safe.

The Houthis had reported the vessel was headed to Israel.

German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd said it was examining whether to pause travel via the Red Sea, hours after reporting one of its ships had been struck by what is thought to be a drone close to the coast of Yemen. No crew were injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)