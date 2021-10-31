Seven Palestinian Continue Open Hunger Strike Amid Serious Health Conditions

Nazareth, MINA – Seven prisoners in the prisons of the Israeli occupation continue their open hunger strike, in refusal of their administrative detention by the occupation.

The striking prisoners are Kayed Alfasfos (108 days), Miqdad Al-Qawasma (101 days), Alaa Al-Araj (83 days), Hisham Abu Hawash (74 days), Shadi Abu Akar (67 days), Ayyad Al-Harimi (38 days), and Louay Al-Ashqar (20 days), MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The prisoner, Rateb Hrebat, has been on hunger strike for 22 days, in solidarity with the seven prisoners.

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission warned of the seriousness of the health condition of the prisoner Alfisfori in Barzilai Hospital, pointing out that activating the administrative detention order for him is a slow execution, which poses a threat to his life.

It indicated that he could be transferred to the Ramle prison clinic at any moment, despite his deteriorating health.

Regarding the prisoner Qawasma, the commission stressed that his condition is very worrying, as he suffers from blood poisoning, and problems in the heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver, which affect his ability to move, speak and see.

While the rest of the prisoners are in the Ramla prison clinic, it said, “The possibility of the martyrdom of one of the striking prisoners increases every moment with the arbitrary measures of the occupation against them.” (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)