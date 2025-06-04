SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

CUNY Student Hunger Strike Enters Seventh Day Over University Ties to Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
New York, MINA – The hunger strike led by students at the City University of New York (CUNY) has entered its seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, as demonstrators continue to demand that the university sever financial ties with companies complicit in Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

According to Wafa, the protest has garnered growing support, with more visitors and supporters gathering around CUNY’s main campus in recent days. The encampment has transformed into a dynamic space for political engagement, hosting public discussions, lectures, and solidarity events in support of the Palestinian struggle.

In addition to pressuring CUNY, protesters have urged the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System to divest from corporations that support or operate in Israel. Demonstrators are also raising funds to aid families in Gaza amid the worsening humanitarian crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagCUNY divestment encampment financial ties Gaza humanitarian crisis Hunger Strike Israel New York State Teachers’ Retirement System Palestinian cause Political Activism solidarity events student protest university protest

Login/Register

News Channel

About Us