Services at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital Comes to a Complete Halt after Israeli Raid

Gaza, MINA – Medical services at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital came to a complete halt after the Israeli army invaded the Hospital Wednesday morning, Anadolu Agency reports.

A source inside Al-Shifa Hospital, requesting anonymity due to security reasons, told Anadolu that “The Israeli army is holding the displaced individuals inside the medical complex, preventing movement to and from the facility”.

“Hundreds of patients and injured people are at risk of death due to the cessation of services,” the source said.

It pointed out that the Israeli Forces are stationed in the hospital’s kidney dialysis department.

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli army raided Al-Shifa Medical Complex after besieging it for days, where civilians displaced by continuous Israeli airstrikes in the area sought refuge.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 40th day, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)