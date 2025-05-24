SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ongoing Israeli Gaza Assault Kills Dozens, Including Aid Workers and Children

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

10 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Amid growing famine and a collapsing health system, Israeli forces have intensified their bombardments across the Gaza Strip, targeting residential areas in the north, center, and south. The latest wave of attacks has resulted in dozens of casualties, including aid workers and children, Palestine chronicle reported.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, a deadly Israeli airstrike hit a multi-story residential building in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza, belonging to the Darduna family.

The attack killed or left missing more than 50 people. Rescue efforts have been hampered by a critical shortage of medical and civil defense resources, with emergency crews struggling to retrieve bodies and save trapped survivors.

Jabaliya has remained under continuous and intense bombardment in recent days, adding to the soaring death toll in the area.

Also Read: Al-Awda Hospital Appeals for Urgent International Aid After Devastating Fire

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, six humanitarian aid workers were reported killed in another Israeli airstrike.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported the deaths of four more civilians, including two children when an airstrike struck an apartment near the Abd al-Al intersection on al-Jalaa Street. The victims were transported to Al-Shifa Hospital.

Additional Israeli artillery shelling was reported in Tel al-Sultan, west of Rafah, as well as in the eastern and northern areas of Khan Yunis. Northern Gaza was also hit by multiple aerial strikes targeting residential buildings, further compounding the scale of destruction and civilian suffering.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that since the start of Israel’s assault on October 7, 2023, at least 53,762 Palestinians have been martyred and 122,197 wounded.

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Amid Tight Israeli Restrictions

Since the new phase of the offensive began on March 18, 2025, 3,613 people have died and 10,156 have been injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 16 in Gaza, Dozens More Injured

