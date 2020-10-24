Saudi to Resume Flights for 33 Destinations in November

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia announced it will resume flights to 33 destinations in November.

According to Arab News, destinations include major international capitals across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Regional destinations that include Dubai and Beirut will also resume next month.

Saudia travellers who are going to the US will only be able to fly to Washington.

The airlines said flights will only be available to passengers who are permitted to travel under Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus safety measures.

The airline resumed international flights to 20 destinations after months of travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, when authorities partially lifted the suspension of international flights on Sept. 15.

The Interior Ministry said it will end all restrictions on air, land, and sea transport next year.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudia operated flights to more than 85 destinations worldwide.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)