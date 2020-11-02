Saudi to Hold International Virtual Technology in Neuroscience Conference

Jeddah, MINA – Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, governor of Aseer, the works of the First International Conference on Technology in Neuroscience through Visual Communication will start next Thursday until Nov. 7.

The conference will bring together a group of leading international and local experts in neuroscience to discuss developments in neurotechnology. It will hold various workshops and scientific and technical activities, and promote cooperation between specialists, Arab News reported.

The conference will be attended by many researchers and specialists in neuroscience areas such as artificial intelligence and health care, nutrition and physiotherapy.

The president of the conference, consultant neurosurgeon Dr. Fahad Al-Quraysha, thanked the sponsorship of the Aseer region prince for the conference.

Al-Quraysha said that many neuroscientists who have recently showcased scientific developments will participate in the conference sessions.

He called on specialists and students to register via the conference website and participate in it via (https://register).icotinconf.com/) so they can enrich their knowledge and overcome obstacles in neuroscience.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)