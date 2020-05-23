Saudi Supreme Court Announces Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday, May 24

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced Eid Al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1441 falls on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The Court said that it had received reports from the court based on the results of a monitor devoted to verifying crescent monitoring. The reports said the new moon is not seen, therefore, it was decided on Saturday will be the 30th day of Ramadan. Thus quoted from Saudi Press Arabic.

The Supreme Court congratulated the Guardians of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, the government and residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Muslim expatriates living in the country and all Islamic countries around the world for the arrival of the blessed Eid.

On the official Twitter account, @HaramainInfo uploaded its status, on Friday night “The month is not visible in Saudi Arabia. #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Insha Allah “.

Upload added. “May Allah accept our fasting, prayer, and worship, and allow us to end the month of Ramadan with devotion and worship. Aamiin

The Moon Vision Committee of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs of Qatar also announced that Sunday, May 24 was the first day of Eid.

It came in a statement by a committee led by Sheikh Dr. Thaqil Al Shammari at the Isbat Session Friday night at the ministry’s headquarters. (T/RE1)

