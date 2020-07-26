Saudi Sends Thermal Cameras to Fight Virus in Yemen

Aden, MINA – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has supplied and installed thermal imaging cameras in Yemen’s arrival points as part of its support for the Yemeni government’s fight against coronavirus, Arab News reported.

Two cameras were installed at Seiyun airport, three at an arrival point in Al-Wadia, two at Aden airport and three at the port of Aden.

Four cameras are now being installed in Al-Mukalla in Hadramout governorate. Two will be installed at the airport and two at the port.

A further four cameras are being installed at Al-Ghaydah airport in Al-Mahra, Ash Shihr port in Hadramout, Al-Mokha port and Socotra airport.

The camera installations are one of many humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the center, in cooperation with the Al-Khair Charity for Humanitarian Relief, distributed 2,600 bags containing 7,800 Eid kiswa (gifts) to displaced and orphan children in the Yemeni city of Marib.

It also distributed 1,050 bags, including 3,150 gifts, in Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governorate and 750 bags containing 2,250 gifts in Hadramout.

In Aden governorate the center distributed 1,701 bags with 5,103 gifts to children.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)