Select Language

Latest
-417 min. agoSaudi Says Covid Vaccine Needed for Hajj Pilgrims
-394 min. agoIndonesia Urges Myanmar to Release Political Prisoners
-178 min. agoIndonesian President Revokes Alcohol Investment Regulations
2 hours agoUS Defends Recision not to Sanction Saudi Crown Prince
6 hours agoIsraeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinian Citizens in West Bank
Middle East

Saudi Says Covid Vaccine Needed for Hajj Pilgrims

In preparation for Hajj, Saudis can be seen placing a white cloth around the Kabaa while they clean the original covering of the Kabaa in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on 21 July 2020 [§umaiya khan/Twitter]

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia has announced that Muslims wanting to visit Makkah for the annual Hajj pilgrimage will need to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, Saudi Okaz newspaper reports.

“Vaccination would be the main condition for participation,” Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah is reported to have said, March 3.

His ministry did not specify whether this year’s Hajj season, which is due to begin on 17 July, will be affected by the new regulation.

According to MEMO, in 2020, the Hajj was limited to just 1,000 pilgrims who lived in Saudi Arabia, as part of the kingdom’s efforts to combat coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia started its vaccination programme on 17 December, with the Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs approved for use.

So far, Saudi officials say there have been 377,700 cases of coronavirus and the kingdom has reported some 6,500 coronavirus related fatalities.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news