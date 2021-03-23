Saudi Offers Ceasefire to Houthi in Yemen

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia on Monday offered Yemen’s Houthi armed militants a “comprehensive” ceasefire overseen by the United Nations as part of a series of new proposals aimed at ending a devastating six-year conflict.

However, the Houthis were quick to resist the initiative, which came as rebels stepped up their offensive against the Kingdom and pushed to seize the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, Nahar Net reported.

The initiative includes a “comprehensive countrywide ceasefire under the supervision of the United Nations”, said a Saudi government statement.

The Riyadh government also proposed reopening the international airport in Sanaa, the rebel-held capital, and restarting political negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, the statement added.

The Kingdom Plan also calls for depositing tax and customs revenue from ships carrying oil to the Red Sea port of Hodeida – the main conduit for much-needed aid – in a joint account with Yemen’s central bank.

“We want weapons to be completely silent,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

“The initiative will take effect as soon as the Houthis approve it,” he added, calling it “an opportunity to end the crisis” in Yemen.

The Yemeni government welcomed the initiative, while the Houthis dismissed it as “nothing new” as they reiterated requests for the Saudi-led air and sea blockade on Yemen to be lifted completely.

“Saudi Arabia must announce an end to aggression and lift the blockade completely,” said Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam, according to rebel Al-Masirah television.

Riyadh led a military coalition to attack Yemen in 2015 to shore up an internationally recognized government, but has so far failed to overthrow the rebels.

The coalition says it is imposing a sea and air blockade to prevent arms smuggling to rebels from Iran, a charge Tehran denies. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)