Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Invites People to Obey Allah, Messenger, and Ulil Amri

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah, and Extension of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Shaykh invites Muslims to obey Allah, the Messenger of Allah, and also ulil amri.

“Just as we are asked to obey Allah and the Messenger, we are also ordered to obey the ulil amri,” said Sheikh Abdullatif in Arabic translated by Habib Ali at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta on Friday.

This message was conveyed by Sheikh Abdullatif when asked to give a message to Indonesian Muslims by the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque Prof. KH Nasaruddin Umar after Friday prayers.

“We are also asked to maintain religion, be a good example in offering goodness and ensuring the implementation of justice,” he continued.

Sheikh Abdullatif’s visit to Indonesia was to close the 14th National Level Musabaqah of Memorizing Al-Qur’an and Hadith (MHQH) Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Alu Su’ud which is currently being held in Jakarta.

The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs is also scheduled to hold discussions on cooperation with Indonesia regarding harmony in diversity.

Previously, the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque said that personally Shaykh Abdullatif had contributed to the Istiqlal Mosque in the amount of SAR 100 thousand. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)