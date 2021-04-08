Saudi Arabia to Increase Capacity of Grand Mosque for Umrah Pilgrims during Ramadan

Riyadh, MINA – The General Presidency of Saudi Arabia for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Nabawi Mosque has decided to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Mecca to 50,000 for Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 pilgrims per day during the holy month of Ramadan for their who have been vaccinated.

The decision will take effect on the first day of Ramadan, as an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This was Al Arabiya report on Wednesday, April 7.

Saudi Arabiya allows to pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah or visit holy sites during Ramadan on condition that they are vaccinated, according to a statement from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry stated, that those who wish to receive permits must have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and based on their immunization status in the Tawakkalna application.

That being said, this also applies to those who have receive a dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before completing the Umrah pilgrimage, or someone who has recovered from the virus. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)