Saudi Arabia Suspends Travel to and from 14 Countries due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Ruyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia suspends travel for citizens and residents to 14 countries starting from Monday, March 9.

The countries on the list are UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Oman, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, Turkey and Spain, Arab News reported.

People travelling from those countries or anyone who had visited them in the past 14 days would also be temporarily banned from entering the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued on Monday a directive ordering the donation of $10 million to support the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) efforts to fight coronavirus.

Meanwhile, it was also announced on Monday that people who failed to declare correct health-related information at entry points would face fines of up to $133,000.

The discovery of the four new cases brought the latest total number of those confirmed to have the virus in Saudi Arabia to 15.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)