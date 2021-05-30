Saudi Arabia Removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 Others from no-Travel List

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said it will re-allow visitors from 11 countries which were put on the red list earlier, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

The countries include the UAE, German, USA, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and France.

The authorities moved them off the red list due the countries’ efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic, Arab News reported.

All international passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia must undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own expense, starting from the time of arrival at quarantine facilities in the Kingdom.

They must take a PCR test on the seventh day of arrival, and if the result is negative, they are permitted to leave quarantine the next day.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)