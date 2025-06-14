SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Saudi Becomes the First Arab Country to Condemn Israel’s Attack on Iran

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman .

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has become the first Arab country to strongly condemn the Zionist Israeli airstrike on Iran on Friday.

The attack, which targeted several sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program, killed at least two high-ranking military officers, including the Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami.

The strike is considered one of the most significant attacks on Iran since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. In addition to Salami, another senior IRGC official and two nuclear scientists were also reported killed

In its statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a blatant act of aggression by Israel against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran and condemned the action as a serious violation of international law and national sovereignty.

Also Read: AWG’s Volunteer Attends Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress  in Austria

“The Kingdom strongly condemns this heinous attack and affirms that the international community and the UN Security Council bear a great responsibility to immediately put an end to this aggression,” read the official statement from Saudi Arabia, as reported by Arab News.

This Israeli attack comes amid rising tensions due to Iran’s advancing nuclear program. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to deliver a “severe punishment” to Israel in retaliation for the attack.

Hours later, the Israeli military announced it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in response. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that military operations against Iran would continue as long as necessary to prevent threats to Israel’s existence.

Meanwhile, Iran announced its withdrawal from negotiations that were scheduled to take place in Oman, following these recent developments. US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had received early notification of the attack and expressed hope that negotiations could still continue. [T/N]

Also Read: Iran Downs Two Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets

Also Read: Israeli Fresh Strikes on Northeastern Iran Kill 18, Injure Dozens

