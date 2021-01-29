Saudi Arabia Inaugurates Haram Moderation Academy

Makkah, MINA – The Academy for Mediation and Moderation of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, was inaugurated on Wednesday. The academy was built as an effort to reject and fight extremist and foreign thoughts that have nothing to do with Islam, Arab News reported.

In addition, the academy was established in order to promote mediation and moderation in all aspects of life, and ensure proper behavior based on the Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Academy also aims at properly building Muslim thinking, promoting a sense of citizenship in society, consolidating a culture of dialogue, protecting the mind from confusion and doubt, and identifying cunning doctrines and misleading thoughts.

The head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, said security, in its global sense, is a key requirement for every country. Because, he said, it is the foundation of stability and the basis of safety and certainty.

“Security is like the head of the body of the nation. This is due to the close connection of security with national identity and civilization personality, so it is very necessary. Intellectual security of this ummah means that Muslims can live in their communities safely and securely in terms of their personality components and differences in their culture and intellectual systems, which originate from the Quran and Sunnah, “said Al-Sudais during the academy inauguration. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).