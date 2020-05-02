Friday Prayers at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Makkah, MINA – Imam and Khatib of the Grand Mosque in Makkah Shaykh Dr. Osama Khayyat, said in the Friday sermon, the month of Ramadan is the best time for believers to make changes in self-goodness to be superior.

“If someone keeps doing good habits continuously, for one whole month, then the habit will become his love after Ramadan later,” he said in his Friday sermon. Thus quoted from Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Saturday, May 2.

Habits that arise with repetition, reinforced with sincerity, will have the strongest effect on the culprit after the end of the fasting month.

He added an indication of the fasting of Ramadan received is if someone can get used to self-piety and social, and be loyal to the path of his Lord.

According to him, Ramadan fasting is the clearest and most powerful factor in the transformation of the soul from misfortune to luck, and can bring more positive change to the benefit of the world

“This is a very special month, extraordinary and full of blessings. The moon when the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of hell are closed. So that people who fast can feel the existence of his Lord in him. So, he was compelled to always do good, “he said.

“Therefore, fasting that does not affect transgression is empty fasting. How can it be said that he believes in Allah if he is free from goodness. Even though the relationship between faith and goodness is very close, “he said.

“Whoever fasts but does not leave out falsehoods, then Allah does not need from not eating and drinking, or from fasting,” he said, taking the hadith of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)