Haram and Nabawi Mosque Distribute Iftar Packages to Citizens

Makkah, MINA – Haram and Nabawi Mosque distribute iftar packages to the homes of the most deservedly assisted residents in Mecca and Medina.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, has issued an order to carry out these initiatives in collaboration and coordination with the Governors of Mecca and Medina.

The program was implemented in connection with the limitation of congregational prayers at the Two Holy Mosques because of coronavirus pandemic prevention. Thus quoted from Saudi Gazette on Tuesday, April 28.

The distribution of iftar meal in collaboration with the “Birran Makkah Campaign,” in Mecca and the “Khair Campaign” in Medina.

The mechanism aims to unify the efforts to break the fast food and complete the humanitarian mission in the best possible way. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Ageny (MINA)