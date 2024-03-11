Monday to Mark First Day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, MINA – Monday will mark the first day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia after the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening, Arab News report.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink.

The holy month is a period of introspection and community, when Muslims read the Qur’an more than usual, perform taraweeh prayers, and increase their good deeds including charitable giving. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)