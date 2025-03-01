Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Muslim worshippers performed Isha and Tarawih prayers on Friday night at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan, Palinfo reported.

According to local sources, thousands of Palestinians were able to reach the Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions on their access to Jerusalem’s Old City and the Aqsa Mosque.

Footage showed Israeli forces harassing and intimidating children, conducting humiliating searches, and preventing hundreds from reaching the Mosque to pray. Many worshippers were blocked, especially after the Israeli occupation police announced restrictions on men under the age of 55, women under the age of 50, and children over the age of 10.

Earlier in the evening, Sheikh Mohamed Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, announced that Saturday, will be the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan in Palestine. []

