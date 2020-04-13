Al Haram Mosque Cleaned Six Times A Day

Makkah, MINA – A total of 3,500 Saudi Arabian cleaners were mobilized to clean and sterilize the Great Mosque of Makkah or Al Haram Mosque. They clean the entire contents of mosque and courtyard six times in one day.

The mosque cleaning effort was overseen by the General Presidency of Affairs for the Two Holy Mosques of Saudi Arabia. He also ensured that the six-time cleanse always used disinfectants as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. Thus quoted from Arab News on Tuesday, April 15.

The workers for the department responsible for cleaning mosques and carpets in the Grand Mosque have used 2,160 liters of environmentally friendly sanitation solutions. They also used 89 pieces of equipment for six daily cleaning operations at the mosque, as well as cleaning boxes and facilities.

An addition, all carpets in the Grand Mosque are washed and sterilized once every five days. The air conditioner is also cleaned and sterilized every day.

Saudi Arabia has closed the Makkah and Medina Mosque since March 25, 2020. People who pray at the mosque must leave the mosque one hour after the Isha ‘prayer and mosque reopens before Fajr prayer.

Saudi Arabia has also imposed a curfew and has even quarantined territories in seven neighborhoods in Jeddah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)