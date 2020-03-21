Friday Prayers at Haram and Nabawi Mosque Held Limited

Select Language

Macca, MINA – “Worshipers still perform prayers in Haramain Mosque, But Not For Public,” thus the title of Saudinesia page news release on Saturday, March 21.

From MINA monitoring through live TV broadcasts, both at the Haram Mosque and Nabawi Mosque held Friday prayers in congregation even though the number of worshipers is very limited.

Previously, Saudi Arabia Government announced the suspension of prayer activities at Haram Mosque in Macca and Nabawi Mosque in Medina in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Worshipers are not permitted to attend prayers at the two Mosques until the next announcement. (T/RE1)

