80,000 Muslims Perform Second Friday Prayer of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Endowment Authority confirmed that approximately 80,000 Muslims attended the second Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palinfo reported.

However, Palestinian worshipers faced significant challenges in reaching the mosque as they were detained for several hours at the Israeli Qalandiya checkpoint, which separates the occupied West Bank from Occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities imposed harsh restrictions on Palestinian access to Occupied Jerusalem, preventing residents from Jenin and Tulkarem governorates from reaching the city despite having valid access permits.

Earlier in the day, Israeli police deployed thousands of officers across Occupied Jerusalem in preparation for the Friday prayer.

Additionally, under the new Israeli restrictions for the holy month of Ramadan, only men over 55, women over 50, and children under 12 are allowed to enter the sacred Islamic site on Fridays. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

