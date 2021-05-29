Select Language

Latest
-88 min. agoBirmingham Elects New Muslim Mayor
-43 min. agoSaudi Arabia Issues 60 Licenses to Expand Grand Mosque
1 hours agoHundreds of World Musicians Call for Boycotting Israel
12 hours agoAbout 40,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa
12 hours agoIndonesia Supports Palestine in the UN Human Rights Council
Middle East

Saudi Arabia Issues 60 Licenses to Expand Grand Mosque

In preparation for Hajj, Saudis can be seen placing a white cloth around the Kabaa while they clean the original covering of the Kabaa in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on 21 July 2020 [§umaiya khan/Twitter]

Makkah, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Engineering Studies and Projects Agency announced the resumption of work on the third expansion project of the Grand Mosque.

The agency has issued 60 permits for construction, electromechanical work, and architectural finishing.

According Arab News on Saturday, the resumption of work includes, but is not limited to, the main gate and lighthouse (King Abdulaziz Gate, Bab Al-Umrah and Bab Al-Fath). Work also included installing a suspended ceiling on the floor of the Mataf building, and finishing work on the Mezzanine project.

The project site has been used recently to accommodate pilgrims and worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news