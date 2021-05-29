Saudi Arabia Issues 60 Licenses to Expand Grand Mosque

Makkah, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Engineering Studies and Projects Agency announced the resumption of work on the third expansion project of the Grand Mosque.

The agency has issued 60 permits for construction, electromechanical work, and architectural finishing.

According Arab News on Saturday, the resumption of work includes, but is not limited to, the main gate and lighthouse (King Abdulaziz Gate, Bab Al-Umrah and Bab Al-Fath). Work also included installing a suspended ceiling on the floor of the Mataf building, and finishing work on the Mezzanine project.

The project site has been used recently to accommodate pilgrims and worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)