Saudi Arabia Impose Lockdown During Eid

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Saudi Arabia decided to impose lockdown in all regions of the country on Eid al-Fitr 1441H / 2020M. This decision was stated in the King’s Decree issued by the Office of the King of Saudi Arabia to break the chain of distribution of Covid-19.

“The Office of the King of Saudi Arabia has issued a King’s Decree which says that in the coming 1 to 4 Shawwal, all regions of Saudi Arabia will be put on lockdown,” said the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Saudi Arabia, Agus Maftuh Abegebriel in an interview with one of national television on Tuesday.

So, he continued the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque cannot be entered by the general public, including to perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayers.

With the implementation of lockdown, according to the Ambassador, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from engaging in activities outside the home. “24 hours people are not allowed to go out (home) and do activities,” he said

The King’s Decree also forbids the culture of visiting one another or friendship between residents in Saudi Arabia during Eid al-Fitr. “That’s the situation here. This regulation was given by the King, then distributed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Saudi Arabia, “Agus said.

As an illustration, Agus also revealed the current condition of the development of the Covid-19 case in Saudi Arabia. “There are an average of 2,500 more new cases of Covid-19. Total cases reached 57 thousand. The curve keeps going up, “Agus said.

According to him, this made the Government of Saudi Arabia close all activities in the city. “This Ramadan month all cities are closed. There are no activities included in the mosque, “said Agus. (T/RE1)

