Saudi Arabia Decide to Hold Hajj This Year

Riyadh, MINA – The Government of Saudi Arabia finally gave certainty about the implementation of Hajj this year. As quoted from the Saudi Press Agency on Monday (June 22), the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia stated that the Hajj season of 1441 H is decided to continue with a limited number of worshipers.

According to the ministry, anyone currently living in Saudi Arabia, from whatever country they are from, may perform the pilgrimage this year.

“(Congregations) of all nationalities only living in Saudi Arabia, who are willing to perform the pilgrimage,” said a statement from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.

“This decision was taken to ensure that the pilgrimage is performed safely while taking all precautionary measures to protect Muslims and strictly adhere to the teachings of Islam in maintaining our health and safety,” the statement continued.

Still according to the ministry, Covid-19 has spread to more than 180 countries worldwide. Deaths related to Covid-19 have reached nearly half a million people and more than 7 million confirmed cases globally. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)