Saudi Arabia Bans Meeting More Than Five People

Riyadh, MINA – The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Saudi Arabia issued a ban on meetings and a crowd of more than five people based on new regulations issued by the Kingdom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, May 7.

Reporting from Al Arabiya, Friday. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), meetings involving more than one family and individuals who are not members of the same family are prohibited. Individuals may not gather in malls or retail stores.

People who don’t live together are also prohibited from gathering together. New regulations are enforced by newly formed police units. Regulations issued are part of efforts to ensure people follow social distance steps.

Parts of Saudi Arabia lifted the April 26 curfew restrictions that had previously been applied throughout the Kingdom. However, it has not revoked the ‘lockdown’ arrangement in Mecca and other isolated environments.

The kingdom has reported 33,731 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and there are 219 deaths. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)