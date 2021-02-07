Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens from Gathering for the Next 30 Days

Riyadh, MINA – The Saudi Arabia government has ban citizens from gathering for at least the next 30 days. This is one of the new way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“All events and parties, including wedding, company gathering and the like in meeting halls or weddings, in hotels will be banned for 30 days,” said the Interior Ministry was quoted as by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) news agency.

Turkey media, Yenia Safak reported, Saudi Arabia Interior Ministry said the policy, which started on February 4 night, might be extended.

SPA also reported, cinemas, indoor entertainment centers and video game venues in restaurants, as well as malls, gyms and other sports venues temporarily closed and added that the 10 day policy can also be extended.

Meanwhile, in order to reduce the density of the number of mourners, funerals and mourning events such as prayer are separated. The events must also enforce health protocols such as maintaining distance and any funeral processions at least 100 meters apart.

Beforehand, the Saudi Arabia authority had been implementing vaccinations since 17 December. Until February 3 Saudi Arabia has reported 368,954 cases of infection, including 6,386 deaths.

In addition, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary ban on entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for citizens from 20 countries, including Indonesia.

The regulation made effect from February 3 at 21:00 local time until an undetermined time. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)