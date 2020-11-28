Rustam Effendi: Activation of Israel’s Calling Visa Betray Indonesian Constitution

Bandar Lampung, MINA – “The activation of visa summons for Israelis by the Government of Indonesia is a form of betrayal of the mandate of the 1945 Constitution,” said the Head of the Sumatera Bureau of Al-Aqsa (AWG) Working Group, Rustam Effendi to MINA on Saturday.

Rustam firmly stated that the spirit of resistance to all forms of colonialism is a mandate of the 1945 Constitution.

“In the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution it is clear that independence is the right of all nations and therefore colonialism in the world must be abolished, because it is incompatible with humanity and justice.” he stressed citing the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution.

Therefore Rustam asked the Indonesian government does not to betray the mandate at any time.

Moreover, the calling visa activation, he further said, did not reflect President Joko Widodo’s opposition to Israel in the call to boycott Israeli products as conveyed at the 2016 OIC Summit in Jakarta.

Rustam urged the Government to cancel the calling visa activation for these Israeli citizens.

“Whatever the reason, whether due to economic, political or other reasons, activation of calling visas is unacceptable, the government must revoke this policy, because this policy is tantamount to legitimizing the existence of an illegal Israeli state that stands on Palestinian land,” he said.

It is known the Government has assigned eight calling visa countries, namely Guinea, Afghanistan, North Korea, Cameroon, Liberia, Nigeria, Somalia and Israel. Of the eight countries, many regretted the emergence of the name of the state of Israel which clearly stands illegally on Palestinian land.(T/cha/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)