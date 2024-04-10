Russia Urges Implementation of UNSC’ Resolution Ceasefire in Gaza

Moscow, MINA – Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that UN Security Council resolutions are binding on all member countries, including Resolution 2728 which was passed on March 25 2024 regarding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“Russia continues to emphasize the importance of immediate implementation of the Security Council decisions mentioned above,” said Zakharova in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Zakharova criticized the way the United States representative on the UN Security Council called some provisions in the resolution non-binding.

“On the other hand, we see that some countries have completely forgotten what diplomatic immunity is, what consular immunity is in relation to employees of foreign institutions, in relation to diplomatic missions,” he said, referring to Israel’s recent airstrikes against Iran’s diplomatic mission in Damascus, Syria, which left at least 13 people dead.

Zakharova warned that violations of UN Security Council resolutions may require tougher action, including by international justice bodies.

“I would like to remind you that gross systematic violations of Security Council resolutions, as well as the norms of international humanitarian law, may become the basis for more decisive action, both by the Security Council and international judicial authorities. We will continue to monitor it. development,” he said.

Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)