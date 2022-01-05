Russia Plans Oil and Gas Investment in Afghanistan

Kabul, MINA – Taliban interim government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said Russia is considering oil and gas investments in Afghanistan.

“Mawlawi Sahib Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister (of the Taliban government), met with a joint delegation of Afghan and Russian investors in his office. In this meeting, the efforts, extraction and establishment of oil and gas refineries, as well as cement and alloy factories as well as the establishment of cement production companies were discussed in detail,” Zabiullah Mujahid wrote in a Twitter post as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Mujahid added that all efforts will be made to support Russian investment by introducing investor-friendly laws.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, several countries announced investment plans for Afghanistan.

Suffering from a lack of foreign aid, the Taliban government has been seeking investment in the mining sector.

In October 2021, Mujahid said China wanted to invest billions of dollars in Afghanistan if the Taliban guaranteed security for their workers and assets. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)