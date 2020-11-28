Rohingya Becomes Main Agenda of OIC Foreign Minister’s Meeting

Niamey, Niger, MINA – The delegations of foreign ministers from the 47th OIC – Islamic Cooperation Organization (CFM) starting Friday held a meeting in Niamey, Niger for two days. The OIC has 57 members.

OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen said one of the main agendas discussed was how to raise the Rohingya genocide case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and raise funds to help Rohingya. Dhaka Tribune reporting from Bangladesh.

In addition, other issues related to the Muslim world that will be discussed, such as the Palestinian struggle, the war against violence, extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia and blasphemy.

Participants will discuss political, humanitarian, economic, socio-cultural and other issues related to science and technology, media and the progress of implementing the 2025 OIC action plan.

The situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member countries as well as civilizations, the promotion of cultural and religious dialogue, and other issues will also be alluded to, the OIC secretariat said. (T/RE1)

