Rocket Fire from Yemen Causes Nine Israeli Injured

Tel Aviv, MINA – Nine Israelis were injured while running for cover after rocket fire from Yemen early Wednesday, according Israeli media report as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

The attack prompted air raid sirens to sound in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and nine people were injured while running for cover, KAN said.

A military statement confirmed that the missile from Yemen was intercepted before it entered Israeli airspace.

There was no immediate comment from Yemen’s Houthi group on the Israeli claim.

On Monday, Yemen’s Houthi group said it had launched two combat drones at military targets in Jaffa and Ashkelon in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to take action against the Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli or Tel Aviv-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support for the Gaza Strip, where more than 45,300 people have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)