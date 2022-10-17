Resistance Movement, Lions’ Den Announce Action in Nablus District

Nablus, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement “Arin al-Usud” or Lions’ Den announced on Sunday morning, its fighters carried out an attack on the outskirts of Nablus, which separates the Israeli causeway Yitzhar and the village of Tal in southwest Nablus, Palinfo reported.

In a statement, the movement explained, its fighters started their action by throwing homemade grenades and confirmed to hit five Israeli occupation soldiers. The fighters also fired a barrage of bullets and then left the scene safely.

“As usual, we leave to the Zionist occupation, spreading injuries and deaths in road accidents or climbing in the mountains of Ecuador,” the movement said in a statement.

Arin al-Usud conveyed his greetings of respect and appreciation to the citizens of the city of Nablus, who were steadfast and patient against the siege and promised that they would carry out a relief attack.

“We want the dark night from you to fall on the enemy according to their crimes, because Al-Quds is the first and last bullet, the beginning of the beginning and the beginning of the end,” the movement said.

In various parts of the West Bank, the heat continues, as many as 33 insurgencies occurred during the last 24 hours, including 8 shootings. An Israeli settler was reportedly injured.

“Lions’ Den” is a Palestinian resistance movement consisting of resistance fighters from various Palestinian factions, who have pledged to fight against the Israeli occupation and defend the people and citizens from the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

They are an armed resistance movement that has been active in and around the city of Nablus (northern region of the West Bank).

The movement emerged in response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation and Jewish settlers against the Palestinian people, their land and property, which are subjected to almost daily attacks. (T/RE1)

