Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours yang lalu

2 hours yang lalu

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated that Floor Al-Aqsa Operation against Zionist Israel has altered dynamics and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement that has already come into effect.

“We, along with the resistance factions, announce our commitment to the ceasefire agreement and our readiness to implement its provisions and abide by its terms, including halting combat, adhering to the prisoner exchange schedule, and ensuring the safety of enemy (Israeli) prisoners until their handover in exchange for our people’s prisoners at all stages of the agreement,” said Al-Qassam Brigades Spokesperson Abu Obaida in a video message shared on their Telegram channel on Sunday.

However, Abu Obaida stated that everything depends on the commitment of Zionist Israel.

“We hold all parties accountable for any violations that the occupation (Israeli forces) might commit against the agreement, which could jeopardize the process, our commitment, and our ability to implement the exchange,” he said.

Also Read: 90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

He added that any violations would directly affect the safety and lives of the hostages during the stages, details, and timing of the agreement.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas handed over three Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross as part of the first stage of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The three prisoners were handed over by Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, at Saraya Square in downtown Gaza City, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect at 11:15 local time (0915 GMT) on Sunday after being delayed for several hours due to Israeli allegations that Hamas delayed the release of the list of prisoners to be freed. The agreement was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30 local time. []

Also Read: Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza Ceasefire Palestinian resistance faction

