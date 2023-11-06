Resistance Continues, Palestinian Fighters Destroy Tanks and Kill Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA – The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas announced that it had killed a number of soldiers and destroyed Israeli occupation military vehicles in fighting in Gaza on Sunday.

Palestinian fighters also launched rockets at Tel Aviv and other areas in response to Israel’s massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades said on its Telegram platform, as quoted by Quds Press, that an Israeli occupation military assault tank northwest of Gaza City, two tanks in Tal al-Hawa and three tanks in Beit Hanoun north of Gaza City were destroyed by Al-Yassin 105 shells.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, previously confirmed that the number of Israeli deaths in the Gaza Strip was much higher than announced.

Meanwhile, Occupation Army Radio reported that missiles landed in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Petah Tikva.

For 30 days, the Israeli occupation army continued to carry out devastating aggression against Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of 9,770 Palestinians, including 4,800 children, 2,550 women and 596 elderly people.

Meanwhile more than 24,000 were injured and 2,080 people were arrested in the West Bank, according to official Palestinian sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)