Renovation of Istiqlal Mosque Spent a Budget of Rp 475 Billion

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo welcomed the renovation of Istiqlal Mosque, which began last year, was completed in April before Ramadan so that it could be used in the holy month.

“This is a major renovation since 41 years ago because the budget needed for this is quite large, Rp. 475 billion. Used to repair, polish floors, replace carpets, replace lamps, replace sound systems, everything,” Jokowi said after completing the renovation work of the Istiqlal Mosque, in Jakarta on Friday.

Another improvement, said Jokowi, the basement parking is added, the parking will then be in the sacred boundary area that is used to pray.

“Then, the construction of landscaping outside, so not only the interior but the exterior are all built. The river in the Istiqlal Environment will also all be repaired so the park will be even better,” he said.

Jokowi also said that someone had been asked to make a tunnel from Istiqlal Mosque to Cathedral.

“I already agreed, all of you. How does this become a friendship tunnel, it doesn’t seem to be opposite, but the tunnel friendship, “he said.

“Indeed there are many things that cannot be done because this is a legacy, there is an inheritance so the process is indeed careful, it must be careful. It can’t be damaged, it can’t be changed,” he added. (T/R6/RE1)

