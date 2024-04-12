Relatives of Israeli Hostages Clash with Police in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – Relatives of Israeli hostages being held by the Palestinian group Hamas demonstrated outside the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday, clashing with police, Anadolu Agency reports.

The protesters blocked the road and disrupted traffic near the building, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Israeli police said in a statement that they cleared the protesters from the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, where they were blocking traffic.

Four protesters were arrested for violating orders and endangering road users, police said.

The protest came amid anger among hostages’ families over the government’s failure to reach a prisoner swap agreement with Hamas.

A new round of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas kicked off in Egypt on Sunday to reach an agreement for a cease-fire in Gaza and prisoner swap.

A Palestinian source familiar with the talks said Monday that a new proposal presented in Cairo recommended that a cease-fire plan be implemented in three stages, including the conditional return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Hamas is estimated to be holding more than 130 Israeli hostages, while Israel is holding more than 9,100 Palestinians in its jails.

Hamas demands an end to Israel’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory for any hostage-prisoner swap deal with Tel Aviv.

A temporary deal last November saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)