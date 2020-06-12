Recreation Parks in Jakarta to Reopen on June 20

Jakarta, MINA – Recreational and wildlife parks in Jakarta will resume operations starting June 20, 2020, after being shut down due to social restrictions to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recreational parks, include the National Monument (Monas), Ragunan Wildlife Park and Taman Impian Jaya Ancol.

The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta has allowed recreational parks to resume operations as the transition period from large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) takes effect.

Monas Regional Management Unit (UPK) Isa Sanuri said there would be a number of health protocols implemented to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“Visitors who enter must be healthy, bermasker and checked their body temperature. We prepare hand washing facilities, hand sanitizers and set the queue distance, “Isa told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Isa said the number of visitors who came is also limited to a maximum of 50 people per hour in the museum area and 5 thousand people in the entire Monas area.

“For children, pregnant women, and elderly people have not been permitted before during the transition period,” Isa said.

Ragunan Wildlife Park will resume operations on June 20, 2020 by limiting the number of visitors to a maximum of 1,000 people per day from Tuesday to Sunday.

The operational hours of the visit are also limited from 08.00 a.m to 13.00 p.m.

Ragunan also forbids children, pregnant women, and the elderly from visiting.

“Visitors are also prohibited from using mats to sit in the park,” Ragunan Wildlife Park Management Unit said through a press release.

Meanwhile, Taman Impian Jaya Ancol which operates on 20 June 2020 also limits visitors to 50 percent of capacity.

PT Taman Impian Jaya Ancol Managing Director Teuku Sahir Syahali said there was a non-cash payment policy for transactions.

“There are no ticket sales at the ticket window so visitors are required to purchase tickets online starting on June 13, 2020,” Teuku said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)