International Museum of History’s Prophet and Islamic Civilization in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The World Muslim League together with the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) and Islamic mass organizations in Indonesia are planning to build an international museum of the history of Prophet Muhammad and Islamic civilization in Ancol, North Jakarta.

The Head of Museum Construction Committee, Syafruddin in his remarks at the groundbreaking on Wednesday, February 26 said the 6 hectare museum would be the largest in the world outside of Saudi Arabia.

The museum will become an icon of the world and become the largest in the world,” said Syafruddin.

He stressed the museum will be a pride for all Indonesian people. In this museum, there will be hundreds of hadith relating to the relationship of Muslims with all humanity whatever their background.

“Indonesia was chosen as one of the countries for the construction of the international museum of the history of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam and Islamic civilization among one of the 25 countries to be planned to be built around the world,” he said.

According to him, the presence of the museum in Indonesia will carry a moderate Islamic mission, in which it will illustrate the history of the Prophet Muhammad which is very complete. Starting from before birth until the end of his life.

“All about Sayyidina Muhammad Rasullah Shallallahu‘ Alaihi Wasallam, his life, his family, his role in peace and civilization and society will be presented in this museum, “he said.

“The museum will be equipped with high technology, 3D, holograms, augmented reality, and other advanced technologies today. And there will also be a miniature construction of the Grand Mosque and a convention center, “he added.

Syafruddin hopes that the museum will become a research center for tens of thousands of hadiths, so that the clerics, academics, students, and students will be able to take advantage of the various traditions of the Prophet Sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

“In addition to the history of the Prophet Sallallaahu‘ Alaihi Wasallam, the museum will also present a history of the input of Islam in Indonesia and all its developments. At present, Islamic moderation in Indonesia will become an icon and world reference in this museum,”he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)