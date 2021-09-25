Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute in Nigeria Grows Well, Says Dr. Abdul Malik

Abuja, MINA – Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik, Lc. Nigerian cleric, said the institution of Quran memorization or tahfiz Al-Quran is currently starting to develop in his country.

“The development of Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, is for students from the Hausa and Fulat tribes,” he said when contacted by MINA on Saturday, Sept 25.

Others are still undeveloped in the southern part inhabited by the average Yuruba tribe.

According to Dr. Abdul Malik, in general, Islamic educational institutions such as Islamic boarding schools or madrasas in his country, focus more on Islamic sciences and Arabic.

“That’s what makes Islamic madrasa alumni have almost the same standards as madrasas in Arab countries,” said the Al-Azhar alumni in Cairo, Egypt.

So, it has become the dream of the average madrasa graduate in one of these African countries to continue their studies in the Middle East, said Dr. Abdul Malik who is now a senior lecturer at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Malaysia.

There are also several leading Islamic universities in the country, such as Al-Hikmah Islamic University in Ilorin, Kwara Region and Al-Qalam University in Katsina wilayat.

In general, he continued, Muslim students in his country are used to wearing the hijab. Even Muslim students who do not wear the hijab, they dress in local traditions that also cover their genitals.

In the future, he also really hopes to have a good tahfiz Islamic boarding school in his place of birth, as there are many in Indonesia.

Dr. Ahmed Abul Malik is once a native speaker of Arabic at the Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Islamic Boarding School, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung. He has also been a lecturer at the Al-Fatah Islamic School (STAI) Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java.

He is also active as a resource person in several international conferences in Malaysia, Indonesia and Africa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)