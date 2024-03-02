Dr Abdul Malik: Nigeria Needs Islamic Boarding Schools Teaching Unity of Ummah

Dr Abdul Malik conveyed the development of Islam in Nigeria at the 1445H Shaban Festival in Bogor, Saturday, March 2 2024. (Photo: Arief/MINA)

Cileungsi, MINA – The development of Islam in Nigeria, especially the introduction of the urgency of the unity of the Ummah, is increasingly needed as stated by Nigerian Ulema Dr Abdul Malik in his speech at the 1445 H Shaban Festival at Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School, Bogor Regency on Saturday.

After the visit of Indonesian clerics in 2019, Abdul Malik requested that the friendship activities of Indonesian clerics and Muslim communities in Nigeria be increased.

“It is hoped that the presence of Indonesian scholars in Nigeria will further increase the understanding of the Muslim community there about the importance of the unity of the Ummah,” said the winner of the 2020 award for best scientific book in the 2020 Social Science-Arabic Language category, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

Abdul Malik also spoke about the need to establish Islamic boarding schools in Nigeria that focus on studying the unity of the people.

He told MINA that he was building an Islamic boarding school in his homeland in southern Nigeria.

Abdul Malik is currently a lecturer at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) who comes from Nigeria. In 2017, Abdul Malik was awarded as best lecturer by USIM.

Quoting Wikipedia, about 85,000,000 Nigerians are Muslims, about 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population, compared to Christians who represent about 35 per cent of the population.

Muslims in Nigeria are predominantly Sunni from the Maliki school of thought, which also applies Sharia law. However, there is a significant Shia minority, especially in Sokoto State (see Shia in Nigeria). A small minority follows the Ahmadiyyat, a boardar sect that originated in 19th century India. In a special Pew Forum on religious diversity identified 12 per cent as Shia while 3 per cent as Ahmadiyya. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)