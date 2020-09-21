Dr. Abdul Malik: Islamic Media’s Role to Spread Goodness

Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, MINA – The Lecturer at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Dr. Abdullah Abdul Malik said that Islamic media is a means of da’wah which has a role to spread goodness.

“Everyone who works in the islamic media is a da’i (preacher), the media is a means of da’wah to spread goodness and fix things that are wrong. Islamic media must be honest and truthful,” he said when interviewed by MINA virtually on Sunday.

According to him, his opinion regarding Islamic media is the result of his research and thoughts is contained in his book on the Roles and Responsibilities of Islamic Media which recently received appreciation from USIM as the Best Scientific Book.

According to him, there are two types of Islamic media in the world today.

The first is the political Islamic media. This type of media is not free to carry out its duties as it should be because of benefit or regulations against its mind. This is “nonindependent Islamic media”, because it is unable to play an effective role.

Second is the non-political Islamic media, which may not seem too strong because of its limited network, limited facilities, and limited funds, but its free to play an effective role as Islamic media as it should be. Free to carry out amar makruf (call on the goodness) and nahi mungkar (prevent from badthings). This type of media is “independent Islamic media”, the community also relies on this type of media, because it is able to play an effective role as an Islamic medium as it should be.

Dr. Abdullah Abdul Malik is originally comes from Nigeria, he is also a lecturer at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia. He previously pursued postgraduate and doctoral education at IAIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta (currently UIN Jakarta).

In addition to his book, which recently received award as the best scientific book award this year, previously in 2017 he was also awarded as the best lecturer. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)