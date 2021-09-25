Philippine Ulema Develops Teaching Quran for Converts

Mindanao, MINA – Chairman of the Philippine Islamic Da’wah Council Committee, Watteau Datu Ibrahim, said his recitation assembly is currently developing a program for teaching Quran for converts.

“Many people in the northern part of Manila are currently converting to Islam,” he said when contacted by MINA on Friday.

For this reason, the assembly, which is located in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat Province, is trying to teach them to read the Quran intensively.

In Al-Quran teaching program for children and women, especially in mosques, he is assisted by his daughter, Imtenan, who has just completed his da’wah studies at the Al-Fatah Islamic School (STAI) Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java.

Watteau added to develop Islamic da’wah in his country, it is very wide open for young da’i and da’ah from Indonesia.

“Da’wah in the Philippines is very open. Muslims here are also happy if the arrival of da’i from Indonesia, “said the graduate of the Islamic University of Medina.

Watteau Ibrahim is active in the world of international da’wah at conferences in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)