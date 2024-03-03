The Key to Da’wah in the Philippines Spreading Understanding of Islam Rahmatan lil Alamin

Chairman of the Philippine Islamic Da'wah Council Committee, Sheikh Dr. Watteau Datu Ibrahim, when delivering tausyiah at the Tabligh Akbar Festival of Sha'ban 1445 AH at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, Sunday (3/3/2024). (Photo: Doc. MINA)

Bogor, MINA – Chair of the Philippine Islamic Da’wah Council Committee, Sheikh Dr Watteau Datu Ibrahim, stated that the key to da’wah in his country is spreading the importance of providing an understanding of Islam, Rahmatan lil ‘alamin (Mercy for Universe), whose presence in people’s lives is able to bring about peace and compassion for humans and the universe. .

“So that the goal of Islamic values ​​reaches the Philippines, we always spread da’wah with good faith and behavior on the basis of the Al-Qur’an and As-Sunnah based on the experience of saalafus shalih,” said Datu Ibrahim at the Tabligh Akbar Festival Sha’ban 1445 H at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency on Sunday.

He said that Muslims and ulama in the Philippines continue to strive to practice and spread Islamic sharia which is rahmatan lil ‘alamin in their environment.

These efforts include being serious about fighting against ghazwul fikri and opposing schools of thought. Then distribute books with Islamic nuances rahmatan lil ‘alamin.

Apart from that, spreading da’wah information to all corners of the Muslim community.

“Then pay serious attention to the urgency of a woman’s existence, both from the tarbiyah and other aspects,” said Ibrahim.

The cleric from Palimbang Sultan Kudarat, Southern Philippines said, talking about history, Islamic preaching in the Philippines began in 1415H.

“Until now, there are already Islamic da’wah and Arabic language institutions, as well as madrasas in the Philippines. “This shows the good acceptance of Islamic teachings by the Filipino people,” he said.

Filipino cleric Watteau Ibrahim is active in the world of international da’wah at conferences in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

He also expressed the solidarity of Filipino Muslims for Palestine, which is currently still suffering from Israeli Zionist colonialism.

“Hopefully Allah will protect and protect our da’wah in the Philippines, and we always pray that the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine will soon become independent,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)