Qatar Ready to Mediate Between Iran, EU, US

Doha, MINA – Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani announced on Wednesday that his country is ready to mediate between Iran, the European Union and the US regarding the nuclear deal, Anadolu Agency havereported.

This came during a joint press conference held in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who confirmed that Qatar would play a “central role” in Germany’s new energy strategy.

On Sunday, Sheikh Tamim started a tour including Slovenia, Spain, German, Britain, France and Switzerland to take part in the Davos Agenda between 22 and 26 May.

“We reiterate the importance of cooperation between Iran, the EU and the US,” Sheikh Tamim affirmed, stressing the importance of solving outstanding differences peacefully.

He expressed hopes that a nuclear deal would be reached very soon.

According to MEMO, in the middle of April, Iran announced suspending talks on the nuclear deal due to a sudden change in the US’ behaviour and views.

Sheikh Tamim shared that his country has recently made major investments in liquified natural gas (LNG) and would be happy to contribute to the stability of energy markets.

“Whatever we can provide for energy security in Europe, even during this period, we will make sure that we can provide,” he promised.

Scholz added: “Germany will further develop its energy infrastructure so that we will be able to import a sufficient amount of liquified natural gas by ships. Here in our strategy, Qatar plays a central role.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)