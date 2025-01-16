Qatar: Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza to Begin on Sunday

Doha, MINA – Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, officially announced in Doha on Wednesday night that a ceasefire agreement between the Hamas Resistance Movement in Gaza and Israel will take effect on Sunday at 12:15 PM.

Al Jazeera sources reported that the agreement was mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

According to the terms of the agreement, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

With the approval of both negotiating parties, work will continue to finalize the implementation details.

“I thank our partners, Egypt and the United States, for their efforts that have contributed to advancing this negotiation. We are working with Hamas and Israel on steps to implement the ceasefire agreement,” said Al Thani.

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States will collaborate to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including ensuring the completion of the second and third phases following the conclusion of the first phase.

The agreement is expected to bring peace, with responsibility resting on both parties to uphold the terms.

Teams from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States will monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

There will be a mechanism in place to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire and monitor any potential violations.

Ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement is a commitment from both parties as well as the efforts of the mediators.

An executive team will begin work on Thursday morning to discuss the details of the agreement. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)